Panthers Trade Down in Deal with Bears

The Panthers traded the 39th & 151st picks to the Chicago Bears in the 2nd round in exchange for the 52nd, 83rd, and 204th picks, per multiple reports.

Carolina elects to trade back while the Bears take one of the top offensive tackles remaining in the draft - Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins.

This move doesn't preclude the Panthers from still taking a tackle in the 2nd round. Guys like Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State), Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Jalen Mayfield (Michigan), and Jackson Carman (Clemson) are all still available as of pick No. 42.

