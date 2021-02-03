Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Panthers Trade Up, Select QB in Latest SI Mock Draft

This would be quite an interesting move for Carolina.
At this point, it almost seems like a certainty that the Carolina Panthers will either trade for or draft a quarterback this offseason. Now that it is officially mock draft season, you'll start to see several names linked to the Panthers whether it's at No. 8 or if they make the decision to trade up.

Jack Despeaux of Sports Illustrated released his latest mock draft which has the Panthers trading their No. 8, No. 40, and No. 70 picks to the Cincinnati Bengals for the fifth overall pick to select BYU QB, Zach Wilson.

Wilson was sort of a late bloomer at BYU and didn't really make a big impact until this past fall. During his first two seasons, he combined for 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions but tossed for 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2020. His completion percentage went up 11.1 points to 74.5% becoming one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country.

Having a late bloomer at a smaller school tends to draw more questions about the player's ability and whether or not he can be a legitimate starter in the NFL. I'm not sure if Wilson can be a franchise guy that the Panthers can build around but I definitely wouldn't count him out. He has all the intangibles and the skillset to be successful at the professional level, he just has to go to the right team and the right situation.

Could Carolina be that team?

Yes. He would immediately have an offense that is surrounded with weapons including star running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and a young promising defense. By selecting Wilson, the Panthers would likely keep Bridgewater on the roster which would give Wilson time to sit and develop instead of just being thrown to the wolves.

If the Panthers do make this move, I believe it'll be one that the fanbase should be excited about.

