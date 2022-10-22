Trades Making it Difficult for Steve Wilks to Have a Real Shot at Head Coaching Job

A couple of weeks ago, David Tepper met with the media to address the firing of head coach Matt Rhule. In that press conference, the team owner deflected questions about the search for a new coach placing the focus on what Steve Wilks can do in the interim.

Although there wasn't much of an assurance, Tepper did leave the door open for Wilks to earn the job full-time.

"There's a lot of season left and we'll see how the season goes," said Tepper. "Ultimately, he's in a position to be in consideration for that position. I had a talk with Steve. No promises were made, but obviously, if he does an incredible job, he has to be in consideration for that."

Wilks got a raw deal in Arizona in 2018 and the hand he's been dealt here in Carolina isn't much better. To do "an incredible job" seems a bit impossible, especially now without Christian McCaffrey in the fold.

"I think we always have an expectation to win," said Tepper. "That's never changing. Steve is familiar with the team. I have confidence in him and we'll see."

My question is, how can the expectation be to still play winning football when you gut the team midseason? For Wilks to do enough to earn the job, he has to overcome a whole heck of a lot as the team's top two quarterbacks are hurt, McCaffrey is now with the 49ers and so on.

It might be "what's best for the Carolina Panthers" but you have to feel for Steve Wilks, who has been dropped into an impossible situation. In spite of that, the Panthers' interim head coach is only focused on what he can control and that's the day-to-day operation of getting his team ready.

"I told you guys from day one, my focus is just really trying to win the day every day. And whatever happens at the end, we'll deal with it when it comes. My main focus is to make sure that those guys, the men in that locker room are prepared and ready to play. We've had a great week of practice and I'm looking forward to the outcome on Sunday."

