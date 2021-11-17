Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Panthers 'Trending' Toward Starting Cam Newton

    Cam is on track to start this week vs Washington.
    Last week, Cam Newton made a splash in his return to the Carolina Panthers scoring on each of his first two snaps - one rushing, one passing. 

    Newton only appeared in eight total offensive snaps in the 34-10 win over the Cardinals, while P.J. Walker handled the majority of the game. Newton had just two days to learn a small portion of the offense but this week is a little different. Head coach Matt Rhule said they have a lot that they are trying to cram in this week but Newton is on track to be the starting quarterback against the Washington Football Team.

    "I think we're probably trending that way, to be quite honest with you. I'm not going to probably pull that trigger until later. I was pretty transparent the other day that we're wanting to push him into that role. I think it's good for our team but we're getting P.J. [Walker] ready as well. As I said, I think game plan wise we could see a myriad of different things happen."

    The Panthers and Football Team are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

