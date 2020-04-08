AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Panthers Troll Falcons New Uniforms

Schuyler Callihan

A handful of NFL teams are unveiling new threads for the 2020 season, including NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons were set to release the team's new look on April 14th, but due to some leaked photos on social media, they decided to go ahead and show the world the new uniforms. 

The majority of the NFL fan base thinks these uniforms are awful, and I'm right there with them. They look like a mixture of Texas Tech/Arena League/XFL/something you could create on Madden. They took a huge step back.

To make things even better, the Panthers official Twitter account trolled th Falcons uniforms hardcore.

No harm having a little offseason fun. I mean, they are pretty bad.

What are your thoughts on the Falcons new threads? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OddsShark Sets Carolina Panthers Over/Under Win Total

The Panthers aren't expected to win many games in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

johnwallace1

Matt Rhule Admires the Extreme Work Ethic Tahir Whitehead Possesses

Matt Rhule recalls an event from several years back that perfectly illustrates Tahir Whitehead's elite hardworking mentality.

Jack Duffy

Panthers Twitter account trolls Falcons over new uniforms

Schuyler Callihan

The Atlanta Falcons new uniforms look really bad

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: SI Panthers Roundtable Ep. 1

The AllPanthers.com staff discusses the latest hot topics surrounding the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Top Five Carolina Draft Picks From the 2010s

These five guys were drafted and immediately made an impact

John Pentol

by

A Train

Is Curtis Samuel on the Trade Market?

The Panthers could deal the young, promising wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

NickDragon

The Current State of the Panthers Secondary

The back end of the Carolina defense still needs improvement

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Look to Rhule the 2020 NFL Draft

Carolina could have a leg up on the competition in this year's draft

Schuyler Callihan

Luke Kuechly and Julius Peppers Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

Pair of Panthers are honored by the NFL

Schuyler Callihan