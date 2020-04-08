Panthers Troll Falcons New Uniforms

A handful of NFL teams are unveiling new threads for the 2020 season, including NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons were set to release the team's new look on April 14th, but due to some leaked photos on social media, they decided to go ahead and show the world the new uniforms.

The majority of the NFL fan base thinks these uniforms are awful, and I'm right there with them. They look like a mixture of Texas Tech/Arena League/XFL/something you could create on Madden. They took a huge step back.

To make things even better, the Panthers official Twitter account trolled th Falcons uniforms hardcore.

No harm having a little offseason fun. I mean, they are pretty bad.

What are your thoughts on the Falcons new threads? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!