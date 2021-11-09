Panthers Waive RB Royce Freeman

This past Sunday, Christian McCaffrey made his return to the field after missing the previous five games due to an injured hamstring. In his absence, the Panthers pieced together a backfield that consisted of Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, and Ameer Abdullah. All three backs have had some really good moments in the offense but with McCaffrey now healthy, there is no need to carry four running backs.

Royce Freeman happened to be the odd man out on Sunday as he was ruled inactive for the game against New England. One day later, he is the odd man out again as he was waived by the team on Monday.

In eight games with the team, Freeman rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries and caught three passes for 15 yards. The main reason Carolina brought Freeman in earlier this season was to help pick up the slack in pass protection at the running back spot. Chuba Hubbard had some struggles picking up blitzes early on but has steadily improved.

The Panthers will likely increase Christian McCaffrey's role this week at Arizona while Hubbard and Abdullah will split reps as the two back.

