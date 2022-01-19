Skip to main content

Pep Hamilton Turns Down Panthers

Carolina will continue its search for a new offensive coordinator.

The Carolina Panthers will have a new offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, but it won't be Pep Hamilton. The Houston Texans' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach has declined to interview for the position, according to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790.

Hamilton has been tabbed as the "quarterback whisperer" after developing Andrew Luck into an NFL QB at Stanford, continuing that maturation with the Colts, coaching Justin Herbert last year, and most recently, Davis Mills of the Houston Texans. In Carolina's current situation, they need a coordinator/QB coach that can get the best out of Sam Darnold who will be playing on his 5th-year, $18 million option in 2022. Darnold has the traits to be a successful quarterback in this league but his decision-making and lack of awareness have kept him from doing so. Pep Hamilton seemed like the perfect guy for the job. 

Head coach Matt Rhule will continue to search the market for the right guy but has already interviewed five for the position - Jay Gruden (former Washington head coach), Ben McAdoo (former Giants head coach/current Cowboys consultant), Klint Kubiak (Vikings OC), and Mike Groh (Colts WRs coach), and Scottie Montgomery Colts RBs coach).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15214498_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Pep Hamilton Turns Down Panthers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17385385_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Dissecting Rhule's Radio Interview, Thought on Ben McAdoo + More

15 hours ago
USATSI_17324477_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is Kenny Pickett the Future of the Carolina Panthers?

21 hours ago
Untitled design (69)
GM Report

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Matchups, TV, Kickoff Time Set

Jan 18, 2022
Untitled design (67)
GM Report

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17480564_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Grading Each Aspect of Matt Rhule Through Two Years as Panthers Head Coach

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17413405_168388579_lowres
GM Report

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Steelers vs Chiefs

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_15341208_168388579_lowres
GM Report

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Cowboys vs 49ers

Jan 16, 2022