Pep Hamilton Turns Down Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will have a new offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, but it won't be Pep Hamilton. The Houston Texans' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach has declined to interview for the position, according to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790.

Hamilton has been tabbed as the "quarterback whisperer" after developing Andrew Luck into an NFL QB at Stanford, continuing that maturation with the Colts, coaching Justin Herbert last year, and most recently, Davis Mills of the Houston Texans. In Carolina's current situation, they need a coordinator/QB coach that can get the best out of Sam Darnold who will be playing on his 5th-year, $18 million option in 2022. Darnold has the traits to be a successful quarterback in this league but his decision-making and lack of awareness have kept him from doing so. Pep Hamilton seemed like the perfect guy for the job.

Head coach Matt Rhule will continue to search the market for the right guy but has already interviewed five for the position - Jay Gruden (former Washington head coach), Ben McAdoo (former Giants head coach/current Cowboys consultant), Klint Kubiak (Vikings OC), and Mike Groh (Colts WRs coach), and Scottie Montgomery Colts RBs coach).

