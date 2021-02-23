Peter Schrager's Suggested Panthers-Texans Trade is Outrageous

Trade speculation continues to brew around the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. It's no secret that Watson wants out of Houston and it's also no secret that the Panthers are in dire need of a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this past season but really regressed in the final 7-8 games of the year.

Panthers new GM Scott Fitterer stated in his introductory press conference that the team will "be in on every trade" and that they will not be afraid to be aggressive. Knowing that team owner David Tepper is unhappy with the current quarterback situation, it makes sense that the Panthers will be involved in the Watson sweepstakes.

Tuesday morning on Good Morning Football, the cast talked about the possibility of the Panthers acquiring Watson and what it might take for them to pull it off. Peter Schrager suggested the following trade.

Panthers Receive:

QB Deshaun Watson

Texans Receive:

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Christian McCaffrey

WR Robby Anderson

DE Brian Burns

2021 1st round pick

2022 1st round pick

In my opinion, this is giving up way too much. Three established players and two first-round picks is something I would not be comfortable doing as the GM of the Panthers. That's sacrificing too much for just one player.

Trading Teddy Bridgewater is something I'm okay with. I mean, if you're getting Watson, then there is no need for Teddy to remain on the roster. You might as well throw him in the deal and give the Texans a veteran quarterback that can mentor whoever they would decide to draft.

Trading Christian McCaffrey would mean Carolina would take a $21 million cap hit, according to Bill Voth of Panthers.com. That doesn't seem very wise to trade your best offensive weapon and also lose cap space while doing so.

The next two pieces Schrager suggests, WR Robby Anderson & DE Brian Burns, are what make this trade undesirable for me. With the uncertainty surrounding Curtis Samuel returning to the Panthers, Carolina needs to keep both DJ Moore and Robby Anderson in the fold. At times, Anderson was the team's best receiver and I still believe his best football is ahead of him. If I'm being honest, throwing in Brian Burns is something that I would never entertain. Elite pass rushers are not easy to come by and then you have one of the best up-and-coming defensive ends in the league, you hold on to him at all costs.

Dealing two first-round picks is not all that bad. If I were to revise this trade suggestion, I would remove McCaffrey, Anderson, and Burns, keep Teddy Bridgewater in the trade, send three first-round picks and add LB Shaq Thompson. Sending three first-rounders may seem like a lot but let's be honest, there's no quarterback in these next three draft classes that will come anywhere close to the talent of Watson. Not to mention, adding Watson means Carolina won't be picking in the top five or ten of the draft. So although it seems like they will be giving up top picks, technically they'll be giving up picks somewhere between 15-25.

Texans GM Nick Caserio stated a couple of weeks ago that they are not interested in trading Watson but they may be forced to do so at some point. If Houston does put him on the trading block, you can expect the Panthers to be in the mix.

