Phil Snow Drops Thoughts on Each Defensive Newcomer

Panthers' defensive coordinator gives analysis of the team's free agent signings and what they bring to the table.

Excited.

That's the word that Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow used repeatedly during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Between the mix of young core players such as Derrick Brown, Brian Burns, Jayce Horn, and Jeremy Chinn with new but seasoned veterans in Xavier Woods, Matt Ioannidis, and Cory Littleton, there's a lot to like with this group.

To get things started, I asked Snow for his thoughts on Matt Ioannids and Xavier Woods. Instead, he did me a solid and offered a few words for each of the defensive newcomers.

DT Matt Ioannidis

“Ioannidis is a really versatile guy for us up front. He can play the nose and the 3-tech. Two years ago, for defensive tackles, per rush he had the most pressure of anybody in the National Football League. He’s also stout enough to play the run, so we’re excited to get Matt in here.”

S Xavier Woods

“Xavier Woods, I think he’ll be a really good addition to our secondary. I feel like he and Chinn will match up real well together, so I’m excited about that.”

LB Cory Littleton

“Cory Littleton can really run. There’s a lot of different things we can do with him. He can play tight ends, backs. He’s really versatile and will be good to have.”

CB Chris Westry

“He is a big, tall [corner] - can really run. I’m really anxious to get him in practice and see exactly who he is because I think we can match him on a lot of different people that we play which is fun to do. We like guys that can do different things.”

DE Joe Jackson

“Joe Jackson is a bigger defensive end, he can play over the tight end and that’s going to help us. Him and Yetur [Gross-Matos] will do a nice job on the tight ends.”

