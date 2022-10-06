Phil Snow Previews 49ers, How to Replace Jeremy Chinn, Luvu's Impact + More

49ers pre-snap eye candy

"He does a great job offensively. Not only running the ball, but throwing the ball. The whole offense is tough to defend. He's had great success over the years. There's a lot of shifting and motioning, but we're pros and we see that every week so hopefully we've matured enough that most of that stuff won't bother us."

Evaluation of Jimmy Garoppolo

"He's won a lot of games there. They were in the NFC Championship game last year, right? And they could have won it. He wins games. He's a good player. Everyone says he's not dynamic but sometimes their offense doesn't lend that. They play a certain style and he fits that style."

Challenges Deebo Samuel presents

"A lot of them. And their fullback. Those guys are all over the place, you don't know where they're going to be. And obviously, their tight end. Those three guys do a lot of different things for them and they're just all three really tough to defend. And Kittle's getting healthy now so I think we'll see more of him."

Replacing Jeremy Chinn

"You don't replace really good players. But we have guys that will go in and play and play well. That's just the way this league is. You're going to have injuries and guys got to step up and play. Jeremy brings a special set of skills and you don't have that, so you just have to adjust."

Impact of Frankie Luvu

"We've scored two weeks in a row and Frankie has really been a part of that. That's why we signed him back. We thought we could really take him to the next level and become a complete linebacker and he's starting to do that."

Run defense

"I think we have [played well]. The Cleveland game is the one where at times, we did not. Right now, we're 12th in yards per carry in the league. We're 25th in run defense because of how many runs have been run against us. The Cleveland game at time, we got behind the chains."

The defense being on the field so much

"We don't even talk about that. We have to play for 60 minutes and really our goal is that they have fewer points than we have. It doesn't matter whether you're on the field 50 plays or 80 plays. That's the goal, so that's what we talk about."

