Steelers Give Update on QB Kenny Pickett's Game Status vs Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are unsure of who will be starting at quarterback this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They've spent all week preparing for all three guys, but now, they can trim that down to just two.

Moments ago, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided the media with an update on rookie QB Kenny Pickett (concussion).

"He was a partial participant today. He was a partial participant for most of the week. Just procedural things regarding the protocol that he's in. We'll get some clarity on that and other things tomorrow and we'll make statements regarding who's playing and who's not. I'm listing him as doubtful. I think that's appropriate as we sit here today. We got some clarity as to where we're going there's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land the plane. I like the work that we've gotten from Mitch [Trubisky] and Mason [Rudolph] this week. Both guys have split reps and have seen enough situations, so we're comfortable."

Trubisky won the starting job out of training camp and held the job for the first three weeks of the season before Pickett earned his first career start in Week 4 against Buffalo. Trubisky has a 1-3 record through four starts this season and is completing 63% of his passes. He's thrown for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns, and five picks on the year.

Rudolph, on the other hand, has not taken a single regular season snap this year but does have some starting experience. He started ten games for the Steelers in the previous three seasons, going 5-4-1 in those starts.

The Panthers and Steelers are set to kick off from Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

