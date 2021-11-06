Players to Watch: Panthers vs Patriots

The 4-4 Carolina Panthers take on the 4-4 New England Patriots in a game that is significant for both teams. Both sides are coming off a win and are hovering on the precipice of playoff contention. When you play New England, you expect to face a team that is well-coached, consistent, and conservative on offense. With the Panthers' new run-heavy offensive approach, I would expect a low-scoring affair in Charlotte this Sunday. Here are some players that will make the difference this weekend.

Panthers players to watch:

Stephon Gilmore - Corner

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year spent four years in New England and this weekend is his chance at a revenge game against his former team. Gilmore had some quotes earlier this week that threw some shade at his former organization.

"I wasn't ready at the beginning of training camp, I'm going to be completely honest with you. The only thing [was] I just didn't like how they handled my situation with my injury,"

Gilmore had a few more things to say about how the Patriots treated his situation like a business would, and that both sides made the best decision for each other.

New England doesn't have an offensive weapon that teams need to specifically gameplan for, but I would expect Gilmore to spend most of the afternoon covering either Jakobi Meyers or Nelson Agholor. In limited snaps, last weekend Gilmore locked up rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and I would expect him to do the same to whoever he spends time covering on Sunday.

PJ Walker - Quarterback

It seems like Sam Darnold won't progress through the concussion protocol in time to start on Sunday afternoon, so it will be the PJ Walker show for better or for worse. Panthers fans always seem to have an unhealthy affection for their backup quarterback, and some folks will be happy to see PJ Walker under center this weekend.

If the Panthers want any chance at winning, Walker will need to play under control. In his short time in the game last week, Walker tried really hard to throw a back-breaking interception in the end zone. Walker can be dangerous with his legs and he does have a strong arm, but he will need to play composed against a New England defense that will be looking to take advantage of a compromised Panther offense.

Patriots Players to Watch

Mac Jones - Quarterback

The Patriots moved on from Cam Newton to roll with Mac Jones long-term and it seems like that was a good decision. Jones has been solid in his rookie season and is the highest-rated rookie quarterback by PFF.

Jones is a limited athlete, but he is a solid decision-maker. He won't win the game with his arm talent, but he definitely won't lose the game by making a bad decision. The Patriots' offense is methodical and opportunistic. Damien Harris will likely have a decent day on the ground, and Mac Jones is going to need to make a handful of throws to keep the Panthers' defense honest.

Matthew Judon - Linebacker

Judon came to New England from Baltimore this offseason and has made an instant impact on the Patriots' defense.

Judon is fourth in the league with eight sacks and he is an absolute handful for opposing offensive lines. The Panthers didn't allow a sack last week against Atlanta, but they don't have a pass rusher that is in the same stratosphere as Judon talent-wise. If Judon is able to get pressure on PJ Walker this Sunday it may be a long day at the office for the former Temple Owl.