Skip to main content

Playing Time for Starters vs Bills Revealed

Matt Rhule has a plan already formed for the final preseason game.

Most of the Panthers starters did not play in last week's preseason game against the New England Patriots as head coach Matt Rhule wanted to give those guys a break after two hard joint practices. Plus, it also afforded the coaching staff an opportunity to really play those threes and fours who are fighting for a roster spot.

For the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, the starters will get some action before turning it back over to those on the roster bubble.

"It'll be on a case-by-case basis," Rhule said in response to which starters will play. "There will still be a couple guys we hold. But our hope is to play a lot of guys through the first quarter and into the second quarter. It'll be sort of where we are health-wise, depth-wise. A couple guys got banged up today, so a lot of time it depends on who is available as well."

The expectation is that RB Christian McCaffrey (rest), TE Ian Thomas (ribs), LB Shaq Thompson (knee), and C Bradley Bozeman (ankle) will not play. WR Robbie Anderson (quad) did not practice on Monday. His status for Friday's game is uncertain at this time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Panthers and Bills will kickoff inside Bank of America Stadium at 7 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17464725_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Release Depth Chart for Week 3 of Preseason

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885642_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Rhule Explains How Baker Mayfield Beat Out Sam Darnold

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896304_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Sam Darnold Reacts to Baker Mayfield Being Named Starting QB

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17072439_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule, Fitterer Have Tough Decisions to Make With the Cornerback Room

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (5)
GM Report

Panthers Release Two Players Ahead of Monday's Practice

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885608_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Matt Rhule Names Panthers Starting QB

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18865104_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Matt Corral Makes Instagram Post Following Lisfranc Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
BIg 12 or BOLT (15)
GM Report

Corral's Injury Changes How the Panthers Will Construct the 53-Man Roster

By Schuyler Callihan