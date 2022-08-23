Playing Time for Starters vs Bills Revealed

Most of the Panthers starters did not play in last week's preseason game against the New England Patriots as head coach Matt Rhule wanted to give those guys a break after two hard joint practices. Plus, it also afforded the coaching staff an opportunity to really play those threes and fours who are fighting for a roster spot.

For the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, the starters will get some action before turning it back over to those on the roster bubble.

"It'll be on a case-by-case basis," Rhule said in response to which starters will play. "There will still be a couple guys we hold. But our hope is to play a lot of guys through the first quarter and into the second quarter. It'll be sort of where we are health-wise, depth-wise. A couple guys got banged up today, so a lot of time it depends on who is available as well."

The expectation is that RB Christian McCaffrey (rest), TE Ian Thomas (ribs), LB Shaq Thompson (knee), and C Bradley Bozeman (ankle) will not play. WR Robbie Anderson (quad) did not practice on Monday. His status for Friday's game is uncertain at this time.

The Panthers and Bills will kickoff inside Bank of America Stadium at 7 p.m. EST.

