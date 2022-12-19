PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart.

Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16.

Open Mailbag Monday

The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for the Panthers?

