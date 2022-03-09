Skip to main content

PODCAST: Christian McCaffrey & Robby Anderson Trade Rumors + Restructured Contracts

Episode 73 has been released.

The guys take a look at Aaron Rodgers' massive 4-year extension with the Packers plus details on contract restructuring of RT Taylor Moton and LB Shaq Thompson plus would the Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey?

