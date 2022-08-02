Skip to main content

PODCAST: Early Camp Takeaways + Does Corral Deserve a Shot?

A new episode of Bleav in Panthers has been released.

Week 2 Begins at Panthers Training Camp from Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

– Who looks better? Darnold or Baker?

– Odds of Corral getting a shot?

– Jaycee Horn update 

– Thoughts on Deshaun Watson suspension, how it affects Browns vs Panthers Week 1 and much more!

