PODCAST: Early Camp Takeaways + Does Corral Deserve a Shot?
A new episode of Bleav in Panthers has been released.
Week 2 Begins at Panthers Training Camp from Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
– Who looks better? Darnold or Baker?
– Odds of Corral getting a shot?
– Jaycee Horn update
Scroll to Continue
Read More
– Thoughts on Deshaun Watson suspension, how it affects Browns vs Panthers Week 1 and much more!
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.