The guys look at the latest Panthers news from the week including TE Ian Thomas facing misdemeanor charges, Panthers hire a new play by play man for the Panthers Radio Network and Is Cam Newton really a last option at QB in 2022 for the Panthers?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.