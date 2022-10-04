PODCAST: Is Rhule's Seat Warming? Reactions to Week 4 Loss + More

The Guys look at keys in the Panthers' Week 4, 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Plus, audio and reactions from HC Matt Rhule's Monday press conference. Des wants to know who to blame, plus a Sam Darnold IR update.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.