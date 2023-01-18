PODCAST: Latest on Panthers' Coaching Search, Divisional Round Predictions + More

Episode 123 has been released.

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers' all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart.

The guys get a visit from The Athletic Panthers Beat Writer Joe Person and discuss everything regarding the Panthers' current coaching search...

Sean Payton....how much smoke is really there?

Is Steve Wilks the leader in the clubhouse?

Young Offensive Coordinators

Would you trade up in this draft for a QB?

Plus Tell Em Why You're Mad, Open Mailbag, and NFL Divisional Round Predictions!

