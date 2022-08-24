Skip to main content

PODCAST: Panthers' Ceiling with Baker Mayfield, Matt Corral to IR + More

Episode 89 has been released.

The guys welcome in J-Stew as the new co-host for Bleav in Carolina Panthers this week! Topics include Matt Corral's injury and what it means for the QB room, Baker Mayfield named Starting QB Week 1, and more!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18783662_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Starting OL is Set, Shi Smith Impressing, Andre Roberts' Status + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885681_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Complete Second Round of Cuts

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896946_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Place QB Matt Corral on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885649_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Playing Time for Starters vs Bills Revealed

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17464725_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Release Depth Chart for Week 3 of Preseason

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885642_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Rhule Explains How Baker Mayfield Beat Out Sam Darnold

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896304_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Sam Darnold Reacts to Baker Mayfield Being Named Starting QB

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17072439_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule, Fitterer Have Tough Decisions to Make With the Cornerback Room

By Schuyler Callihan