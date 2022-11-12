PODCAST: Panthers Dub, QB1 Moving Forward, Draft Talk + More

Panthers defeat Falcons 25-15 to move to 3-7 on season. Only 1.5 games out of first in the NFC South? How?

- Players of the game

- Who starts at QB vs the Ravens next Sunday?

- Who would you take at #3 in the Draft? Will Levis or Will Anderson?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.