PODCAST: QBs at the Senior Bowl, Super Bowl Picks + More

The guys look at three QBs featured in the Senior Bowl and the chances of the Panthers drafting them. Will UNC's Sam Howell, Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis end up a Panther? Plus Super Bowl 56 prediction time! Who will win between the Rams and Bengals?

