PODCAST: Thoughts on Cam, Wild NFL Predictions, Latest Injury Report + More

Hosted by Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson.

Injury update: The latest on QB Sam Darnold and K Zane Gonzalez after Friday's Preseason finale vs Buffalo

Instant Reactions: The guys react to HC Matt Rhule's comments to the media following Monday's practice regarding Robbie Anderson and Jeremy Chinn.

Wild Predictions - Des, Schuyler, and J-Stew give multiple "wild" predictions for the 2022 NFL Season.

Who would win in a foot race, Peyton Manning or Tom Brady?

Cam Newton? Again?

