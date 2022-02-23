PODCAST: Trade Rumors, Free Agent QB Options + Mock Draft 1.0

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio’s Desmond Johnson and Sports Illustrated’s Schuyler Callihan. The guys discuss roster rumors from the week surrounding WR Robby Anderson and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. A look at intriguing free agent QBs that will hit the market that the Panthers may kick the tires on. Plus, Schuyler gives us his 1st round mock pick for the Panthers for this week.

