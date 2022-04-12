Skip to main content

PODCAST: What to Make of Cam Newton's Recent Comments

Episode 78 has been released.

Free agent QB Cam Newton is in hot water again with comments made on a podcast about men and women. The guys dissect Cam's comments. Plus, big name remaining free agents, the Hornets are in the NBA Play-In tournament and Schuyler updates his weekly NFL Mock Draft 1st round pick for the Panthers....or does he?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17114499_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Are the Panthers Making Progress on the 2022 Offseason Checklist?

By Schuyler CallihanApr 11, 2022
USATSI_16782665_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 7.0

By Schuyler CallihanApr 11, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-09T011925.463
GM Report

Ranking the QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft Class

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-09T011231.615
GM Report

The Dilemma at No. 6: Drafting Best Player Available vs Drafting for Need

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022
USATSI_16884619_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: What Does the Future Hold for Sam Darnold?

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17251498_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

2022 Carolina Panthers Free Agency Grades + Evaluation

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17444773_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Darnold Opens Up About Playing with Cam + Possibility of Panthers Drafting a QB

By Schuyler CallihanApr 7, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-06T090438.966
GM Report

Panthers to Host Top QBs on Top 30 Visits

By Schuyler CallihanApr 6, 2022