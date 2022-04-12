PODCAST: What to Make of Cam Newton's Recent Comments

Free agent QB Cam Newton is in hot water again with comments made on a podcast about men and women. The guys dissect Cam's comments. Plus, big name remaining free agents, the Hornets are in the NBA Play-In tournament and Schuyler updates his weekly NFL Mock Draft 1st round pick for the Panthers....or does he?

