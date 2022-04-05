PODCAST: Willis Among Several QBs to Visit Panthers, Tiger Returning? + More

The guys react to UNC's loss to Kansas in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship on Monday. Liberty QB Malik Willis is scheduled to visit the Panthers in Charlotte next week. News from around the NFL for the week and much more!

