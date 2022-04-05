Skip to main content

PODCAST: Willis Among Several QBs to Visit Panthers, Tiger Returning? + More

Episode 77 has been released.

The guys react to UNC's loss to Kansas in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship on Monday. Liberty QB Malik Willis is scheduled to visit the Panthers in Charlotte next week. News from around the NFL for the week and much more!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16474506_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Roster Breakdown

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17345516_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Sign CB Chris Westry

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022
USATSI_16895529_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Are the Odds: 2022 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17836617_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 6.0

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_15317643_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Mike Tannenbaum Has the Panthers Drafting a QB at No. 6

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17404004_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Defensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17211679_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robby Anderson Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17117911_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Offensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 31, 2022