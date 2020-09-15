Poor Tackling and Miscommunication Plagued Panthers Defense on Sunday

There were a lot of positives to take away from the Panthers loss to the Raiders on Sunday, but not many stemming from the defensive side.

Carolina started off the game with a three and out and also strung together a couple of stops in the second half, but aside from that, it was a really poor showing all the way around for the defense. Derek Carr was kept clean in the pocket, did not get sacked once and had very few pressures. The Panthers' front seven struggled to create much push, which allowed for running back Josh Jacobs to have a really good day.

Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead said last week that shoestring tackles and arm tackles wouldn't get the job done, but gang tackling Jacobs would. After the game, Whitehead stated right off the bat that tackling was one of the team's biggest issues.

"Honestly, I would just say tackling and just communication. Throughout my years of playing, I have always found that is generally the case on defense. If you have defense that is overly communicating and we’re all on the same page and more times than not, we were today, whenever we didn’t over communicate that is when things got a little shaky. If we continue to get better at the simple things and handle our business and execute our jobs, you have 11 guys executing we are going to continue play some good football. Even though we took the L today, there was a lot of good football played on our end. We proved ourselves in most cases that we could go out there, we can play and we have the grit to go out there and continue to grind all the way until the fourth quarter. We just needed one more stop in this game and we weren’t able to get it."

Poor communication on the defensive side was echoed once again today during media availability as head coach Matt Rhule said there were a lot of issues with the headsets, whether it be a technical problem or not, there were all sorts of problems early on.

"We had some first game communication issues. I think it might have been between 10-12 times where called the play in and it really wasn't the defense that we ran in the first half. We settled down at halftime and found a way to correct that. Some of those kinds of things that you don't want to have happen, but they did happen and we grew as the game went on."

This is something that would have likely occurred regardless of the headsets. It's going to take some time for a defense that hadn't played a game together, with a new defensive coordinator to have near perfect communication. As the weeks go on, this should become less of an issue.

