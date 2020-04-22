Potential Carolina Panther: Javon Kinlaw | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

Javon Kinlaw is one of the top defensive line prospects in the NFL Draft. With his massive 6'5, 315 lb. frame, he certainly passes the "eye test." The University of South Carolina product recorded a total of 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, and six sacks in his senior year. This is especially impressive for a defensive lineman in the SEC, a conference that consists of some of the grittiest line of scrimmage battles in the country.

How does he fit?

The Panthers run defense was unbearable to watch in 2019. The addition of Gerald McCoy was supposed to help Kawann Short in the trenches, but his performance seemingly wasn't enough to stop... anyone in the run game. A younger, longer, and potentially more explosive Kinlaw would certainly be a better fit for Carolina. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow is likely to use a hybrid front, which means that he may utilize both three and four-man fronts in his new defense. Kinlaw has the physical traits to disrupt many interior offensive linemen's performances in this league, especially in the NFC South.

What kind of player is he?

Kinlaw has explosive tendencies that give offensive linemen nightmares before the game even begins. He has some work to do when it comes to his technique, but that's entirely coachable. His physicality and freak athleticism is enough to be a contributing factor on the next level. This Twitter thread from @NFLFilmReview does a nice job of displaying Kinlaw's strengths and weaknesses as a player. Watch the film below:

He may need some time to develop his pass rush, but he could turn into an even greater monster with the right coaching in the NFL.

Imagine having him next to Kawann Short. Just imagine...

Where does he go in the draft?

Kinlaw is likely to be gone within the first round, so if the Panthers really want him, then you'll likely see them trade back a few spots. Since an interior defensive lineman is an area of need, drafting Kinlaw certainly wouldn't be a bad choice early. Both Javon Kinlaw and Derrick Brown are quality choices at defensive tackle. Either one of them would be solid additions to the Panthers defense, but Carolina won't be able to get them both. Brown seems more league ready, but Kinlaw potentially has a greater upside. Who would be the best choice at defensive tackle? Let us know what you think!

