Potential Carolina Panther: Jeff Okudah | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

One of the most popular candidates for who the Panthers should select in the first round of the NFL Draft is Ohio State corner, Jeff Okudah. The first-team AP All-American is the best defensive back in this year's draft by a long-shot, and he could easily contribute to the Panthers struggling secondary. Last year, Okudah recorded 35 tackles, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Panthers ranked 13th in passing defense this past season. While this isn't bad, it will need to improve with all of the weapons that have joined the NFC South. Donte Jackson is likely to be the feature cornerback on this defense, but he will need some help if the Panthers plan on winning games this season. Okudah could potentially assist and even outplay Jackson in his first year if he's drafted by the Panthers.

How does he fit?

Okudah would play on the opposite side of Jackson, where he could potentially shut down some of the league's premier receivers. With new defensive coordinator Phil Snow, it seems likely that a new system will be in place to utilize and potentially enhance everyone's abilities on the defense. That could include Okudah if he's drafted at the No. 7 overall pick, who already proved to be elite at his position.

What kind of player is he?

Okudah's 4.48 40-yard dash and 41" vertical jump are just enough for him to have the ability to keep up with some of the league's most talented receivers. It's not just his physical capabilities, though. His footwork and intelligence as a corner are also unmatched by most (if not all) of the defensive backs on the draft board. This is not an over-exaggeration: Okudah has the most beautiful technique you will see out of this year's draft class at defensive back. Take a look at the tape below (via Jordan Reid, The Draft Network):

He's also a playmaker on the ball. See for yourself. (Video via Devin Jackson, WTAJ)

Where does he go in the draft?

Okudah is a bonafide top-ten draft pick. He will only be available to the Panthers at No. 7 overall, if he even makes it that far on the board. He has the potential to become one of the best defensive backs in the league within the next few years. If he gets drafted in Carolina, this secondary will look a lot scarier for years to come.

