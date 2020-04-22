Potential Carolina Panther: Tristan Wirfs | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

While it seems unlikely that the Panthers will choose an offensive tackle in the first round, anything can happen during the NFL Draft. If Tristan Wirfs falls to the Panthers with the No. 7 overall pick, there could be a significant change to Carolina's dominance on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage.

Wirfs is an absolute beast as an offensive lineman. At 6'5, 320 lbs, he can move unlike most of the other linemen in this year's draft class. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.85 40-yard dash and a 4.68 20-yard shuttle. Both numbers are staggering, but the shuttle time is incredibly important to take note of when it comes to offensive linemen. Change of direction is influenced by a low center of gravity, and Wirfs proved that his is outstanding through the combine alone. His performance on the football field is even more spectacular to watch.

Watch some of his highlights and accolades below:

Take a look at his pass protection here:

His low center of gravity and athleticism allowed him to beat a pass rush that would have defeated most other offensive linemen. As Austin Gayle of PFF said, Wirfs is just a different breed.

The Panthers will probably pick a defensive player in the first round, but if Wirfs remains on the board, it might be a gut-wrenching decision for Hurney to make. Carolina's offense hasn't featured an elite offensive tackle since Jordan Gross.

Russell Okung may have just signed, but there could be another solid tackle on the other side of the line. It's also important to note that Okung hasn't been healthy over the last few seasons, so Wirfs could be more valuable to the Panthers than one may initially think. Even if Wirfs doesn't play tackle, he has the athletic ability to play on the interior as well. Look out, Panthers fans. If he's drafted at No. 7, be ready to see a lot of pancakes on Sundays.

