Predicting 3 Panthers Poised to Earn First-Time Pro Bowl Honors in 2020

The 2020 season may not be the year for the Carolina Panthers as they enter year one of the rebuild under Matt Rhule, but that doesn't mean that there won't be standout players hailing from Carolina this fall. Today, we take a peek into which three Panthers could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in their career.

WR D.J. Moore

After a remarkable rookie campaign in 2018, D.J. Moore had an even better 2019 season in spite of the team using three quarterbacks throughout the season. Moore has yet to have a full season with the team's full-time starting quarterback. If Teddy Bridgewater can stay healthy throughout the upcoming season, there's no reason to believe that D.J. Moore can't reach the Pro Bowl.

LB Shaq Thompson

Even when Luke Kuechly was on the field, Shaq Thompson was a playmaker on the Panthers defense. He finished 30th in the league in tackles in 2019 and with Kuechly now in retirement, look for Thompson to have a gigantic season by racking up the tackles week to week.

LB Tahir Whitehead

When Luke Kuechly retired, there was a massive concern as to who the Panthers would get to fill his void. Tahir Whitehead is not a bad option at all. He too, has proven to be a tackling machine and is likely to be a stud in Phil Snow's defense. I think Thompson will get the nod before Whitehead, but he will be right on the cusp of getting that call.

Which Panther(s) do you expect to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in their career in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

