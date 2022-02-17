Predicting Which Free Agents the Panthers Will Re-Sign

The Panthers have 20 unrestricted free agents. We look at who the organization will try to bring back.

After the re-signing of linebacker Frankie Luvu Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers now have 20 players that are set to become unrestricted free agents. With free agency set to start next month, I thought now would be a good time to look at each of Carolina's soon-to-be free agents and what I believe they will do with each one.

QB Cam Newton - Let walk

I get Panthers fans would love to see Cam Newton return and mentor a young quarterback like Malik Willis, but I just don't see it making sense for either side. Cam wants to be in a winning situation and he should. The Panthers may not even take a quarterback in this class and if that's the case, there's no reason to have him and Sam Darnold both on the roster. Let Cam go somewhere he can impact the game and have a chance to win a Super Bowl.

RB Ameer Abdullah - Re-sign

Abdullah showed flashes of what he could do in the final week of the season against Tampa Bay. He was also a "jolt" to the offense in Atlanta earlier in the year. This is a guy that Matt Rhule likes and gives the Panthers a reliable receiver out of the backfield when McCaffrey is not on the field.

WR Alex Erickson - Let walk

Erickson was picked up last minute essentially to just return punts. He did okay but I have a feeling the Panthers will want to look in another direction. Heck, they may give someone like Shi Smith a chance to fill in that role.

WR Brandon Zylstra - Re-sign

Although he was only targeted 25 times on the year, Zylstra led the team in catch percentage, hauling in 72% of passes thrown his way. He's not going to be a huge difference maker on this team but he is a quality depth piece.

TE Ian Thomas - Re-sign

Ian Thomas may not have evolved into the tight end that many thought he would become, but he is solid enough to be a No. 2. It's clear that the team wants to feature Tommy Tremble as the starter moving forward but having a veteran around like Thomas is nice to have. There may be other intriguing options in free agency, so we'll see.

T Trent Scott - Let walk

Over the past two seasons, Scott has played just about everywhere along the offensive line. His primary role was to be a swing tackle but filled in at guard from time to time. He did a decent job in 2020, but man, 2021 was a rough one for him.

G John Miller - Re-sign

If this were up to me, I'd let Miller walk. Then again, this is what I believe the Panthers will do, not what I think they should do. Miller is a Matt Rhule guy. According to Rhule, he's one of the toughest guys he's been around and plays through injuries all the time.

C Matt Paradis - Re-sign

Potentially another spot the Panthers could look to upgrade. That said, I see them bringing Paradis back on a one-year deal. He's a veteran that has played a lot of football and has played well at times. Not the Panthers' biggest concern on the o-line right now.

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. - Let walk

The Panthers listened to trade offers for Haynes around the trade deadline, so it's hard for me to imagine they will bring him back on a new deal. Solid pass rusher that doesn't have a true path to playing time. However, if Carolina is unable to re-sign Haason Reddick, then this may open the door for a potential return for Haynes, although still unlikely.

DT DaQuan Jones - Let walk

Jones was up and down in 2021 and didn't really give the Panthers what they needed from the veteran. Gap discipline was a big problem here and there and didn't make many plays behind the line of scrimmage because of it.

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. - Let walk

The Panthers could bring in another linebacker through free agency or the draft. He played well enough to put himself in a position to earn a decent contract this offseason. Unfortunately, I don't see the Panthers being comfortable paying him with other options available.

LB Haason Reddick - Re-sign

This is really the only no-brainer on the list. You could say Gilmore or Jackson are as well but there's a lot of divide on what the Panthers should do there. Reddick has to be this team's No. 1 priority in terms of players to re-sign. He and Brian Burns getting after quarterbacks week after week seems like a recipe for success for many years to come.

LB Julian Stanford - Let walk

Stanford was primarily a special teamer during his time with the Panthers. Carolina could draft someone in the later rounds at linebacker that can get their start on special teams while working their way up to having a role on defense.

CB Stephon Gilmore - Re-sign

There are two reasons why the Panthers should and will likely try to re-sign Stephon Gilmore. 1. He's one of the best corners in the game and can absolutely shutdown a team's top receiver. 2. He's going to be 32 next season and it gives the Panthers young corners a veteran to work with and learn from.

CB Donte Jackson - Let walk

Jackson had arguably his best season of his four-year career in 2021 and will be up for a major payday. Given the small glimpse we saw from Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson, it's clear that the Panthers believe those two can be starters moving forward into the future. Bringing back Jackson on a three or four year deal just doesn't make much sense as opposed to bringing Gilmore back for a year or two.

CB Rashaan Melvin - Let walk

With the influx of young corners the Panthers have in addition to A.J. Bouye and either Jackson/Gilmore returning, there's just no room for Melvin. He played really well for the Panthers this season and should get a starting opportunity elsewhere. There's no reason to throw money at him at a position that is full of talent.

S Juston Burris - Let walk

Burris dealt with injuries in each of the past two seasons and with Kenny Robinson starting to really develop, I see them opting for the younger player with more upside.

S Sean Chandler - Re-sign

Chandler was a pleasant surprise this past season. He made plays all over the place during training camp and in the preseason, which carried over to the regular season. I'm not sure if he has the makeup to be a starter but definitely someone who can make an impact as a rotational player.

K Zane Gonzalez - Re-sign

I lied. Maybe Zane Gonzalez is a no-brainer too? Prior to getting hurt, he made 17 straight field goals and was named NFC special teams player of the week twice. After the revolving door they had at kicker in the preseason last year, re-signing Gonzalez gives Fitterer one less headache to deal with.

P Lachlan Edwards - Re-sign

The Panthers had a number of punters in this past season as well. Edwards was clearly the best and posted a career-high 47.9 yards per punt. He had a few mishits in there but for the most part, he was solid. New special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will have his hands all over the decision-making behind this.

Chandler, K Zane Gonzalez, P Lachlan Edwards.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.