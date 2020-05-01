Projected Depth Chart for the Carolina Offense

With the draft officially behind us, we decided to take a look at what the Carolina Panthers depth chart might look like come August. Yesterday, we released our projected depth chart for the defensive side of the ball. Today, we take a look at the offensive attack.

QB

Starter: Teddy Bridgewater

Backup: Will Grier

3rd string: P.J. Walker

Analysis: It's certainly Bridgewater's job to lose, but I think Grier will end up beating out Walker for the backup role. He got thrown to the wolves last year with incompetent receivers, terrible offensive line play and had a change at head coach. That's a lot for a rookie. Don't give up on Grier yet. Remember the start to Jared Goff's career?

RB

Starter: Christian McCaffrey

Backup: Reggie Bonnafon

3rd string: Jordan Scarlett

Analysis: I still feel that the Panthers need to add to the running back room, but Rhule seems to really like Bonnafon and Scarlett. I'm not quite sold on either guy yet, but I think adding another veteran back would help, especially in short yardage situations.

TE

Starter: Ian Thomas

Backup: Seth DeValve

3rd String: Chris Manhertz

Analysis: Surprisingly, the Panthers didn't snag a tight end in the draft and appear to be locked in on letting Ian Thomas prove his worth. Seth DeValve isn't much of a weapon in the passing game aside from added protection, so a lot will ride on the hands of Thomas here.

WR

Starters: Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel

Backups: Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood, Pharoh Cooper, DeAndrew White

Analysis: I really love what Carolina did in free agency by adding a home run threat in Robby Anderson and adding two veterans like Roberts and Kirkwood to the fold. Cooper has potential, but needs to show he's more than just a return man.

LT

Starter: Russell Okung

Backup: Greg Little

Analysis: At first, I didn't agree with the Trai Turner/Russell Okung trade, but now I like it. Okung will be able to give Teddy Bridgewater protection on his blindside and help groom along the talented Greg Little.

LG

Starter: John Miller

Backup: Daley/Schofield

Analysis: Carolina still needs to add some depth among the offensive line, but if this is what they ride with into the season, they're not in terrible shape.

C

Starter: Matt Paradis

Backup: Tyler Larsen

Analysis: Paradis has to improve, flat out. He hasn't quite lived up to the hype since coming over from Denver.

RG

Starter: Chris Schofield

Backup: Dennis Daley

Analysis: Signing Schofield was huge for the Panthers offensive line. It allows Daley to continue to develop and not rush his maturation. Schofield is a proven starter and can help pave the way in the run game.

RT

Starter: Taylor Moton

Backup: Greg Little

Analysis: Moton is a solid starter, but Carolina needs to find someone to learn behind him and be able to come in if needed. Right now, the Panthers only have three tackles projected to make the roster, meaning that Little will have to swing either way in case of injury.

What are your thoughts on the projected depth chart?

