Projecting Roles for Each Carolina Panthers Rookie

It's still very early in the offseason to truly know where each of the Panthers' six 2022 NFL Draft picks are going to play and what the expectation is going to be for them, but after rookie minicamp and a few practices of OTAs in the books, we have a pretty good idea.

LT Ikem Ekwonu - Day 1 starter

After seeing him in rookie minicamp and one day of OTAs, I feel pretty comfortable in saying Ekwonu is going to start right away. I know they're not doing much and they're in shorts, but you can just tell how clean his technique is, how he soaks in coaching, and how athletic he is. There's no one on this roster that would truly challenge him for that spot.

QB Matt Corral - 3rd string, eventual backup

If it were my decision, he would be the backup. But knowing how much Matt Rhule loves P.J. Walker, I have a hard time believing Corral would be the backup to start. Rhule constantly brings up how Walker is 2-0 as a starter and considering he's been in the system for three offseasons, it makes sense that he would be penciled in as the No. 2 heading into camp. If Corral really impresses during the preseason, then this could change. At some point, Corral will move into the No. 2 slot, I'm just not sure when that will be.

LB Brandon Smith - Backup

Smith is a big, fast, athletic linebacker that has all the intangibles you could possibly want. He just looks different compared to some of the other backers on the roster. I see him having a similar start to his career to that of Jermaine Carter. He'll contribute in limited fashion early in his rookie contract, but will develop into a starter over time.

DE Amaré Barno - Situational pass rusher

The Panthers still lack a true threat rushing the passer on the opposite side of Brian Burns. Amaré Barno could be the answer down the road, but he's not ready for that role as a rookie. He will rotate in for certain packages, but I would expect his role to be very limited in year one. Once he adds more pass rushing moves to his arsenal, he'll see more of the field.

OL Cade Mays - Backup guard

Mays has taken reps at virtually every spot on the offensive line since stepping foot in Carolina and it's something he has experience doing too. I doubt we see him settle into one spot in 2021. He will battle for the No. 2 spot at both guard positions and potentially a filler at either tackle spot.

CB Kalon Barnes - Special teamer

As deep as the cornerback room is, I don't see Barnes making much of an impact defensively, if at all. That said, he has a great opportunity to play big on special teams as a gunner or potentially a returner if they want to flirt with the idea of putting him back there for kicks and punts.

