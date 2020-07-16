Projecting the Panthers' Team Needs in 2021

The Carolina Panthers have a ways to go before they are in the mix for the NFC South crown and the moves the team makes over the next few seasons will play a big factor into getting the team back to relevancy. Today, we take a look at what the Panthers' needs will be come next season.

Offensive Tackle

Carolina made a one-for-one swap this offseason trading Trai Turner to the Chargers in exchange for veteran tackle Russell Okung. Although I do like the move, I'm not so sure Okung will be sticking around in Charlotte following the 2020 season. He's on the last year of his deal and at age 32, the Panthers won't be willing to fork up a lot of money to keep him around on a multi-year extension. Greg Little may be the next guy in line, but with so many questions around his development, I feel they will either kick him inside or look elsewhere at tackle.

Running Back

Don't get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey is an absolute animal, but he needs a little help. For months, I have said the Panthers need to add some depth to the running back room and they have yet to do so. Mike Davis, Reggie Bonnafon, and Jordan Scarlett are okay options, but none of which I am crazy about.

Interior Defensive Line

You're probably thinking, why interior defensive line? This is more so about depth than anything. Kawann Short and Derrick Brown could form one of the best tandems in the NFL up front, but establishing depth at the position isn't such a bad idea. Short missed a significant amount of time in 2019 and Brown will still be adjusting to the NFL style and pace.

Corner

I firmly believe that Donte Jackson has a very bright future in Carolina and could become the next "lockdown" guy, but I'm a little concerned about the rest of the unit. Eli Apple has shown that at times he can be a liability and beyond him, there's a ton of inexperience. I would expect to see the Panthers add another veteran corner next offseason, even if it is to come off the bench.

