Projecting the Panthers' Wins in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Many over/under win totals have the Panthers sitting at 5.5 wins for the upcoming season. I tend to agree with most of the bookmakers as I have Carolina finishing a shade under that at five wins. Below are the five games that I see the Panthers winning in 2020:

Week 3 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Both the Panthers and Chargers are stuck in rebuild mode, which means a sloppy game in week three awaits itself. Both will be still trying to figure things out and several mistakes will be made on each side of the ball with so many young players. However, I think the Panthers snag their first win of the season thanks to Christian McCaffrey in a very close game.

Week 8 vs Atlanta Falcons

It's tough to go 0-6 against divisional opponents in a single season. Even the really bad teams over the years usually find a way to sneak out a win. A Thursday night home game vs the most vulnerable divisional opponent seems like the best opportunity for a win.

Week 11 @ Detroit Lions

The Lions are a big mess. Not that the Panthers are in a much better situation, but aside from Matthew Stafford, there isn't much to be excited about for the upcoming season. This is a game that I believe could turn into a shootout and if it comes down to making one stop, I'll give the slight advantage to the Panthers defense.

Week 14 vs Denver Broncos

This will be the Panthers surprising win of the season. The Broncos will have a pretty high-powered offense to go along with a fairly stingy defense. Despite all that, I see Teddy Bridgewater having himself a day in the passing game. 

Week 16 @ Washington Redskins

The reunion with former head coach, Ron Rivera. It will be an emotional week for many I'm sure. However, I don't know that it will effect anyone more than Rivera himself. The Panthers have the edge on the offensive side of the ball, which is why I see their fifth and final win coming against the Redskins.

