Quick Hits: 3rd Quarter Issues, Lack of Pass Protection, What's Going Wrong + More

What has gone wrong in the last two weeks

"We've had five turnovers in the last two games. It's not a recipe for success. The first couple of games, we fumbled in the opener on the 4th & 1 and then we threw the pick backed up against New Orleans. With exception of the Houston game, we've had a turnover each game. It's stopped drives, it's gotten us off the field and it shifts the momentum to the other team. Fortunately, our defense has made stops when we have turned it over. That's the biggest thing with execution, cut the turnovers away."

Robby Anderson's thoughts on the Eagles sitting on routes

"Robby is an extremely smart wide receiver and he feels things out there. I love it when players are communicating with me in games. I think there's a fine line with it. I think you always turn on the tape and say hey, I would like to make a double move there, you would've loved to do this. Sometimes there is double moves and the guys are playing deep wishing you would take it off and whatnot. Just going back to last week, I just think the execution wasn't at a high level. I wouldn't say he was wrong."

If the lack of pass protection has hindered downfield shots

"Every game you have to go into it thinking what's it going to take to win this game. Every game is different. The dbs are different from week to week, the d-line is different, your line matchups are different. You just can't show up on game day and say we're going to take this plan and do it the next week. You kind of have to figure out your personnel and go from there to see where the matchups are for us. So, it's a week-to-week basis. Hey, can week protect this? Yes, I feel confident we can protect it. Hey, is their defense where we are able to take the top off, or are they forcing you to have to take the underneath throws? It's not a challenge each week but it's something you have to really look into to see if you are putting your players in the best position to have success."

Darnold's internal clock

"I think he just has to continue to play within the system and just take the next completion. I think he understands that mindset and he has a great mentality about it of hey, if it's there, I'm just going to take it. If it's not there, I'm just going to take it to the next one. He's not feeling the pass rush, he's not feeling that or that he's not seeing it. It's just more of him of hey, take the completion and move on to the next one if it's not there."

Third quarter scoring issues

"Yeah, I think anytime you have a lull in a specific category, you always got to kind of look back and self scout it. We've had games this year where we came out of half and moved the ball, then we stalled, missed a field goal. We've had one where we scored. Then last week, obviously, we didn't have a good drive. You try not to make it a bigger deal than it is."

