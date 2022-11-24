Quick Hits: A Whole Lot of Quarterback Talk

Why he chose Sam Darnold as the starting QB this week

"It was something I wanted to do. Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have an opportunity to win. Sam did not play much this year because of the high ankle sprain that he received earlier in training camp. He had to go through the process of working his way back but I think the skillset is there and I felt like, I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he can go out and do."

Who the backup QB will be

"Baker will be the backup. I'm just not fully confident right now in PJ being up this week. I want to give him another week to fully recover."

Handling PJ Walker when he's fully healthy

"I'm going to cross that bridge when it happens. My focus right now is Sam up, Baker's the backup this week and that's what we're going to operate off of. When that opportunity comes and presents itself, we'll deal with it then."

Why the Broncos offense is struggling

"Russell, to me, is still effective. We've had a lot of games where we went against him when I was here before. He is a winner in my opinion. He finds a way to get it done. You talk about a lot and I give the numbers to the group, but really, the numbers are out the window. Those guys are NFL football players. Russell is a proven winner in this league, so we got to be prepared to number one stop the run and most importantly, they have taken shots over the top and we can't give up many explosive plays."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.