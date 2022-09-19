Quick Hits: An Unexpected 'Bright Spot', Getting Over the Hump, Playing Other WRs + More

How to get "over the hump"

"I think it just comes down to executing at a higher level, starting with the coaching staff. Making sure we're doing all the right things and putting guys in the best position. And then the players, going out and we saw the obvious things the drops, the two turnovers and all those things. Lots of other opportunities for big plays both on offense and defense that are there, we just have to go make."

Possibility of exploring other options in return game

"I think that's all up for debate. I haven't met with Coach Tabor yet. Chuba [Hubbard] understands he can't put the ball on the ground twice like he did. At the end of the day, we have to make sure that we have guys out there protecting the football at a high level. We'll see what comes up as we get to Wednesday, Thursday."

Laviska Shenault being inactive vs Giants

"I think he's getting closer by the day. I just met with him one on one. He's someone I want to get on the field. Hopefully, it'll be this week. I think he can really help us. He just needs to acclimated to everything that we do. Hopefully, that'll be soon."

Frankie Luvu's day vs Giants

"Frankie played with his hat and hands, got off blocks, tackled well, played with aggressiveness and speed. He has to continue to evolve in the passing game. But he's kind of the standard for how hard you play and all those things and it was good to see show up."

Mainly playing three receivers

"I think we have to start playing more guys at the receiver position. We want those guys out there. They're good players for us. Terrace [Marshall] is coming on. Rashard [Higgins] is a guy we know can play. We just have to get those guys on the field a little bit more."

If Rashard Higgins needs to do anything to see the field

"No, I just think Rashard needs opportunities. I think he's practiced well and he's proved in camp that he can get open. We kind of went in with those three guys and we're going to be in some no-huddle and play those guys but there's opportunities to rotate. That to me is one of the things, it's early in the week but I feel like there's players that can help us. We have to get them in the game."

Marquan McCall's first game

"I thought Marquan was a bright spot. He went out there and played in the odd package and played in the four down package and played the run well. There's a couple of plays where he needs to be a little more disciplined and stay in his gap. But for the first time getting out there, it didn't look too big for him which with Bravvion [Roy] going down was what we needed."

