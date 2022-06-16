What Robbie Anderson needs to do to get back to where he was in 2020

"I think in this offense, Robbie will have a ton of production. I think last year was a confluence of many different events. In this offense, I think the way we're doing things, I think he'll have a ton of production. Ben had him when he was initially here in phase two playing different positions in the offense, but I think Ben does a good job moving guys around. So, kind of what Robbie did the first year here. He'd play in the slot, he played outside. I think we started playing him a little bit at 'X'. Robbie could have a ton of production at any of those spots."

Possibility of signing Carlos Dunlap

"Defensive line, that position is something that we're always looking for guys at. We have all kinds of exploratory talks with guys, so I can't say that anything is imminent. We're always looking for guys who can win on the line of scrimmage and affect the quarterback."

How much of an evaluation period this is for players on the outside looking in

"I think you're evaluating everything. I just don't think you can out and out win a job right now without the pads going on, but this is certainly one stage of it, right? Sometimes it's the elimination stage. If you can't learn or you're not serious about football, it's really hard to say, hey, this guy is going to change in the next five weeks and be ready for training camp. I don't have anyone that I'm upset with. I think a lot of guys are working really hard."

How far Robbie Anderson is behind

"Every player has the playbook. All of our players have a lot of work to do between now and training camp so they can compete at a high level. I think Robbie is right there in that mix. He's a talented player. He'll have to learn not just the plays but the nuances of the plays so that we can move him around and make him the weapon that he can be."

