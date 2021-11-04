Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Quick Hits: CMC 'Pretty Limited', Darnold 'Extremely Limited', QB1 vs Pats + More

    Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Wednesday's practice.
    How McCaffrey looked at Wednesday's practice

    "Yeah, he was pretty limited. Not a ton of plays. Just beginning the process of trying to work him back. We've given him some time off, he hasn't practiced with us in several weeks, so this is his first day back. So, we'll see how he looks tomorrow in terms of this weekend and his availability. See how he responds to this but no setbacks out there today which was good for the first step."

    Darnold's status on Wednesday

    "Yeah, he's extremely limited. He did some stuff with some of the run-through and stuff like that but nothing more. He's still in the protocol, this was the next step for him. Dr. Gritter and those guys will handle it moving forward so we'll see how responds to today."

    If Walker will start if Darnold can't go

    "I think as coaches we prepare for everything. We prepare for who the third quarterback is. We're preparing Sam if he can go. We're preparing P.J. [Walker] and James [Morgan]. Even in the last game, P.J.took a big hit on the speed option, so we have to have the third guy ready in case something happens"

    If Stephon Gilmore will have an expanded role this week

    "So Stephon came out of last game healthy. I'm excited about that. He practiced today. How much more coming off of today? I don't know how much more he'll play. It might be sort of some of that same third-down role that he had this past week but it was a step in the right direction. Could that be amplified a little bit more? I don't know. We'll kind of see how this week goes."

    Quick Hits: CMC 'Pretty Limited', Darnold 'Extremely Limited', QB1 vs Pats + More

