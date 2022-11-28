Quick Hits: Commitment Level to Darnold, Backup QB, Convos with Tepper + More

If Baker Mayfield will continue being the backup QB

"Right now, waiting to see exactly where we are from a standpoint of PJ [Walker] being healthy and then we'll evaluate that situation as it occurs."

Sam Franklin becoming a factor on defense

"Taking advantage of his opportunities and not just being labeled as a core special teams guy. All those guys want to be able to play and have reps at their position and he's definitely taken advantage of that."

If Sam Darnold is the starter just for the next game or for the remainder of the season

"You know, my mindset all year has been win the day. So, in order to win the day it's all about that game. Things can change. He is the starter for Seattle and then I can't really express on anything beyond that."

If there are any plans to replace the staff members who left to follow Rhule to Nebraska

"Well, right now, it was one from the weight room which I think we're fine in that particular area. Then assistant d-line coach, Terrance [Knighton] left. Right now, I have no idea as far as bringing anybody in. I'm still contemplating, thinking about it. I think from a staff standpoint, we can manage it. But if I feel that need to do that, I will."

Sticking to the run game

"I think as a coach, when you believe in your philosophy you got to hold true to it. And my philosophy from a defensive-minded perspective is you got to have a great run game. You got to play good defense. You've got to have a solid kicking game. That's the formula right there for winning football games."

If he has any conversations with David Tepper

"We talk quite often. And it's always about the team and everything that we're doing and the direction that we going into. We don't get into the future. I'm not about the future right now. It's about winning the day and as I told you guys from day one, I've got 13 weeks and I'm going to try to do it my way within those 13 weeks and whatever happens at the end, we'll deal with it."

