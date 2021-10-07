Quick Hits: Darnold Overcoming Adversity, Attention on Robby Anderson + More

RE: What it means if Christian McCaffrey does play

"Anytime you get the opportunity to get 22 on the field, I think it changes a lot of things. We'll see his status come game time. We're obviously preparing everybody in that room Royce [Freeman], Chuba [Hubbard], and Rodney [Smith] to take on the load like they did last week.

RE: Sam Darnold overcoming adversity

"Obviously, you never want to be in those positions with turnover but I think he showed that he can make huge throws down the field, convert some 4th downs, push the ball, push the tempo, and converting in the red zone to just give us an opportunity at the end of the game to get the ball back. He can ride the highs and lows and be consistent, so I was pleased by that."

RE: If teams are paying more attention to WR Robby Anderson

"I think you always have to pay attention to Robby with the speed element that he brings, the big play opportunities, people are always going to pay attention to him that's for sure."

RE: Confidence level in OT Brady Christensen if he has to fill in at left tackle

"No matter who is out there, as an offensive coordinator, I have to be confident. There's a reason these guys are here. If there was a guy that went out that I was nervous about, concerned about, didn't want out there, then I think as an organization we wouldn't be doing our job. Whether it's Brady out there or Trent [Scott] out there, I'll feel confident."

RE: Impressions of Philadelphia's defense

"I have a lot of respect for those guys. Some of those guys, I know them from where they've been before. I know the last couple of weeks have been a little different than the first couple of weeks. From an offensive coordinator perspective, you got to kind of got to prepare for a little bit of everything. Are they going to come out and run the same defense they ran the last two weeks? Are they going to try to load the box a little more? You've got to kind of think outside the box as an offensive coordinator just to try and see what could be the next thing they potentially go to. Up front they get after the quarterback so that's obviously something we have to be ready for."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.