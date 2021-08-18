Quick Hits: Darnold Remains Sharp, O-Line Takes a Big Step Forward + More

Performance in today's practice vs Ravens

"I thought going against that Ravens defense, that vaunted front that we held our own running the football, protected well, weren't very good at getting open and catching the football. But in terms of other things and the physicality, what they did with the blitz packages I thought for the first day without watching the tape it was about what we wanted."

How the quarterbacks did

"I thought Sam was sharp today. He protected himself from blitzes. I thought the quarterbacks were sharp, putting the ball where it needed to be to get some guys open and make some catches."

Where Sam Darnold has improved over the last 2.5 weeks

"I'd say everywhere. He's protecting himself really well, making the right checks, taking responsibility when something is wrong, he's protecting the football. Every day we come out here, he doesn't turn the ball over or throw a silly ball. You're going to throw some interceptions in football but every day we don't throw a silly interception, that's a positive for me. He's making some big throws, he's putting balls in guys' hands down the sidelines but they've got to catch it."

Thoughts on the NFL's decision to ease up on jersey number restrictions

"It was really something we utilized last year with Chinn being No. 21. Is he a linebacker or is he a safety? It's why a lot of veteran quarterbacks didn't like the rule change. Every week, we're just going to have to memorize early and identify who is who and hey, we're identifying this guy as this. It's non-traditional so it will be gameplan by gameplan."

