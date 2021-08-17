Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Decision on Playing Starters vs Ravens, Backup QB Battle + More

Troy Pride Jr. injury update

"He went to the MRI at like 1:30, so we're waiting to see right now. We haven't heard back from the doctor."

Thoughts on backup QBs

"Obviously, P.J made some really nice throws and made some big plays but there were other plays that he left out there that we have to improve upon. Will didn't have quite as many chances. He pushed the ball downfield one time and made a nice throw on the over route. So, I thought for the first game both good were good but not great. We'll continue to work with them."

Any other injury updates, if anyone is expected back at practice today

"I don't know if I'll get them back. Really my main concern is Wednesday against the Ravens. Deonte [Brown] he's possible, [Matt] Kaskey I don't think necessarily that we will have him back. Depth up front on the offensive line is going to be a bit of a concern this week. We lost Panasiuk in practice the other day and now Deonte and Kaskey going down -- that's not ideal."

First impressions of Brady Christensen at right tackle/right guard

"I thought Brady did well. We've been really pleased with him all camp. He battled, he got beat a couple of times inside that's why he needs these reps. I thought he did a nice job. Going into guard, he's gotten very few reps at guard. I think maybe one day for a couple of reps but him and Aaron Monteiro just had to go figure it out based upon the situation with guys going down. We think Brady is an option for us at right tackle."

Under-the-radar guys that really impressed

"I think Kenny Robinson who I wouldn't say he's had a great camp but he's one of those guys that the ball just has a way of finding him - he finds the ball. It was one of the reasons why we drafted him coming out of the XFL because he had so many interceptions. He made a nice play on the kickoff team, so I was happy for Kenny. I thought when Spencer Brown was in there at running back you could feel him. Coming out of this probably the guy I was most excited for was Marquis Haynes. He's played good football and we know that but you can really start to see him kind of come on and I think some of the changes we've made defensively in how we line up have benefited him as well."

Decision on playing starters

"I will probably make a decision about what they play Saturday night Thursday after practice. I kind of want to see what our depth is and how we come out of those two days and then make a decision moving forward."

If the team left Indy better

"Significantly better. Thank you for that question. I think the first day we went out there and kind of dipped our toe in the water and the Colts didn't dip their toe in the water. I think the second day we came out there and if you were on that defensive field, our defense said we're going to forge an identity. Offensively, seeing Sam in the 2-minute take us right down and kick a field goal to win it. I thought we came out of the second day feeling like 'hey, we are a way better football team than we were even yesterday.' In the game, I thought the twos played really well. We're certainly not where we want to be but I think we are significantly better than we were when we got on the plane last Wednesday."

Injury updates on linebackers

"I think Clay Johnston will be ready to practice on Tuesday. I hope Julian [Stanford] is and I don't think Denzel [Peryman] will be ready."

