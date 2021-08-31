Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Decision on Walker Over Grier, Benefit of Adding a Older QB + More

Chance of carrying three quarterbacks

"I don't think we'll carry three quarterbacks. There's a possibility that there could be but I think we'll carry two this year."

Injury update

"He [Juston Burris] had a hip he's been dealing with in camp so we've just got to get him a day just to get him ready. He should be back out here tomorrow. Shi, we are hoping for 2-3 weeks. He's not on IR as of right now."

Rhule also noted that long snapper Thomas Fletcher is dealing with a hip injury and will be placed on injured reserve. He will miss the entire season.

The decision to go with PJ Walker over Will Grier

"I think Joe [Brady] and Sean [Ryan] felt like he's moved the team. He knows the offense, he makes the checks, makes off-schedule plays, pushes the ball down the field, he can be explosive and so far this preseason he's taken care of the football which is something he needed to work on."

Any benefit to adding an older quarterback

"I think if you find the right, older guy, there's always a benefit with those guys. We have a lot of flexibility. We can add a third quarterback, we can put a quarterback on the practice roster but it has to be the right guy -- at any position."

Thoughts on Darryl Johnson

"Yeah, Dan Morgan had some history in Buffalo being with Darryl. We watched the tape, saw him in the preseason, and we said we would love to have this guy in the 6th round, so we made the move, add depth. We like our defensive end group with Morgan [Fox], Yetur [Gross-Matos], Brian [Burns], and Marquis [Haynes] have all been good players for us and we think they're all coming on strong. But this is a really big, young man so it's a chance for him to develop, maybe develop into a big end or a pass rusher, or a 3-technique, we don't know. He's got a lot of upside."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.