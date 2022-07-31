Quick Hits: Jaycee Horn Update, Shi Smith Flashing, Corral Reps + More

Timeline on Jaycee Horn's return

"He's definitely getting better, so we're hoping that's real soon. Can't say exactly when, but we're hoping that it's going to be really soon."

Matt Corral getting more reps

"We just had more reps for the threes today. He and P.J. [Walker] are still splitting them all. P.J. had that great touchdown throw, but we just want to keep alternating who is getting the first part of the threes."

Shi Smith flashing

"The first day Shi got a little bit of heat so he only got half the practice but since the spring he's been doing a really nice job and made some really nice plays today."

Where Baker Mayfield is learning the offense

"He just got through the fourth install. I'll know more next week as we start to get into more situations. I couldn't be more pleased with Baker, how much he's learned of what we've done but there's way more to put in so we kind of have to get through that phase [to know]."

