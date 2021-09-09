Quick Hits: Joe Brady Talks CMC's Value, O-Line Shuffle + More

Refraining Darnold from doing too much

"I'm not going to coach the athlete out of him. He's a quarterback that does a great job off schedule. We're not putting chains on him in a sense of don't leave the pocket or anything like that. As I said, I don't want to take the athlete out of him, I just don't want him to feel like he has to be anything more than Sam Darnold."

If the offense had limitations last year

"I just think last year there was limitations on what you could and could not do with or without Christian McCaffrey. Just the reality of the time you had to rep with each other and whatnot. There were certain elements that Christian can obviously do that there's not a lot of football players can do. We took a step back this offseason and figured out who we want to be identity-wise, what we did well, what we didn't do well. I'm excited for this Sunday to be able to display that."

What McCaffrey brings to the table

"There's not many players in the NFL that on any given moment that they touch the football there's an opportunity that they could score a touchdown. Christian is a guy that you can throw it behind the line of scrimmage and he can take it 80. That makes life easier as a play-caller. He's very dynamic with the ball in his hands, he's a great runner first and foremost but he can make plays out of the backfield, and he can protect. He's a complete running back. He makes bad play calls look good and I've seen that first hand."

The shuffle of the offensive line

"We have the mindset of next man up. We've been saying it all through camp. We've been shuffling guys around, really trying to build depth. The reality of it is you don't make it through the 17 games with the same starting five and you're really lucky if that happens. We've been preparing and building for that."

