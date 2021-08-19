Quick Hits: Marquis Haynes Injury Update, Decision on Starters vs Ravens + More

If starters will play Saturday vs Ravens

"I've got to check the injury report but we will play several starters a small amount on Saturday. The toll of two pretty physical joint practices. In terms of Sam, we're leaning towards playing him, we'd like to play him. We're just making sure we have the full complement of guys around him to help."

Thoughts on offense

"Really pleased with the offense today up until the very end. We ran the ball really well today, we protected really well today, and some of those young wideouts made catches across the middle that we haven't been making. David Moore made some catches outside that we needed so much improved in terms of the catching and throwing versus a really strong, difficult defense to prepare for."

Improvement defensively

"Well, we're definitely better than last year. I think they're playing much harder much more physical. I think the biggest thing we have to do on that defense is eliminate the 'I thought this' or 'I thought that', getting everyone on the same page. No excuses, elite accountability. Great defense means everyone does their job and trusts their teammates to do their job so that was a focus coming out of yesterday into today and it looked like the results were pretty good over there."

How RB Spencer Brown has performed

"Your greatest ability is your availability and Spencer is in there day in and day out. We know he's a good runner but there's so much more to being a running back. Blitz pickup, running the right routes, playing on special teams and Spencer is trying to develop in those areas but you can see he's got the fundamental gift of running the football. I think he's got a good future. These preseason games for guys like him are really, really, really important."

Marquis Haynes Injury Update

"It's a unique thing. It's not going to be anything that's long-term but it just needs some rest. He'll be a week to two weeks. We'll be smart with bringing him back."

