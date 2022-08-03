Skip to main content

Quick Hits: Mini Scuffle, State of the Run Defense, CMC with a Day Off + More

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Wednesday's practice.

Days off

"Decided to rest [Christian] McCaffrey today. Rested Matt Ioannidis today. McCall is still away with the birth [of his child."

Scuffle on the field

"I don't mind that in 9 on 7 and different things, but that was a simulated mock second quarter, so that's part of the game. The fact that they've went three days in a row with this heat - today, I thought was really hot. But we have to be a smart team. One guy shoving another guy in a team setting leads to a first down."

Offensive line

"They're doing a good job in protection. We're passing off twists much better than we had last year and we've established a couple of core runs that we feel good about. I like the group a lot. They're a hard working, industrious group. We just need to continue to add to our tool belt."

Run defense

"I think it's still up in the air, to be quite honest with you. We're doing some good things versus the run, we're striking with our hats and hands. We also have a tendency to hop out of our gaps because everybody is anxious to make a play. Execution has to come before production and that's hard for guys. But I think I've seen progress every day which is important."

Johnny Hekker

"I think Johnny has looked really good. He's doing a great job holding, a great job of punting the football. He has a bunch of different punts that he can add to the repertoire, which is great. And he does a great job coaching the guys as well. He echoes the messages of [Chris Tabor] systematically because he knows it so well. I think that's a key addition not only to the on-field play but also the fabric of our team. His work carries a lot of weight on this team."

